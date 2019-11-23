EDGINGTON — Replacing an entire senior starting five is no easy task, but first-year Rockridge girls' basketball coach Ryan McDonald is starting the process by working to establish a winning culture based on collective effort and attention to detail.
The former Rockridge Junior High coach of three years has liked what he has seen so far.
He says the idea of a role player has seemingly been disappearing in high school sports, and he wants to reestablish that concept.
“We want every single girl on this team to understand that there is a role for them to fulfill,” said McDonald, “and as long as each and every one of them fulfill that role, their season will be successful … It takes all of them to create a competitive season.”
McDonald, a 1995 Rockridge graduate, grew up working on a farm in the area. He works at Tri-City Electric Co., but still has responsibilities at his dad’s farm — which includes corn, soybeans, and cattle.
The coach has a young team to work with, including his daughter, Kierney. McDonald coached youth basketball in the area before coaching his daughter in junior high.
He succeeds Shawn Strachan, who won 236 games and two Class A regional titles in 16 years. McDonald worked with Strachan in the past as well, helping the transition. He is assisted by his wife, Haley MacDonald (who returned to the staff) and Greg Thorpe.
The new varsity coach said he and his team have been working to establish trust as he installs new schematics for his style of basketball.
“We’re going to ask our players to tighten up their fundamentals, and when they come in to games we need each and every one of these girls to be ready to slide into a role that we need at that particular time,” McDonald said. “We’re hoping to get more shots off per game. We’re hoping to be a little more uptempo. We want to try to leave our players in a position to be decision makers.”
An athletic bunch of multi-sport athletes can only help. McDonald likes his team’s size on defense and its ability to handle the ball and play positionless basketball. He is looking for a number of players to grow into larger roles at the varsity level, including Mercer County transfer and junior Mattie Lower.
He said his team has done an amazing job adjusting so far, improving each game at the Ridgewood tournament, but continues to stress good practice habits and focusing on players being successful in their individual roles.
“It’s less of scrimmaging right now and less of just playing the sport and running through the offense,” McDonald said. “It’s more on focusing on athletes as an individual and trying to make them successful in game situations.”