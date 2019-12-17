Fast start propels Sherrard girls past Alleman

"We've been struggling with handling pressure, but I thought as the season's gone on, we've gotten better at that," said Alleman coach Megan Delp. "I was proud of the way we battled; the effort was there."

After falling behind by double digits, the Pioneers looked to grab some momentum for the second half with Schmidt sinking a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the second quarter, making it an eight-point game. However, Barber capped a nine-point opening half by hitting a trey at the buzzer to put Sherrard up 27-16 at intermission.

As much as anything, though, Sherrard coach Doug Swanson feels it was his club's efforts on defense that helped pave the way for solid offensive nights by Whitsell, Barber and Sydney Adamson (11 points).

"The biggest thing was that we played with energy and were getting after it," he said. "That's one of the things we've talked about, no resting, especially on the defensive end. We have to play with energy and use it to create offense for us."

Eventually, the Tigers opened up a second-half lead as big as 20 points, taking a 38-20 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Pioneers did battle to within 43-30 with 2:30 left to play but could get no closer as 16 turnovers hampered them offensively.

"Credit to Sherrard for forcing turnovers and taking us out of our offense," said Delp, who got a game-best seven rebounds from Samantha Coleman. "(Handling pressure) is something we'll continue to focus on in practice."

