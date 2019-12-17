Fast start propels Sherrard girls past Alleman

ROCK ISLAND — In its final game before Christmas, the Sherrard girls' basketball team wanted to give itself an early gift.
Taking on Alleman at Don Morris Gymnasium in Tuesday evening's matchup of reigning Class 2A regional champions, the Tigers used an energetic defensive effort and a solid performance by senior forward Carley Whitsell to post a 48-32 victory.
"We've had a rough couple of weeks, but we knew after our win over Rockridge, we had to continue to take steps and go from there," Whitsell said, referring to the Tigers' 29-22 win over the Rockets in their Three Rivers West Division opener last Thursday.
"It's all up from here. Now, we've got a good couple of days to get back in the gym and practice before we get back at it the day after Christmas at the State Farm Holiday Classic (in Bloomington-Normal). There'll be tough competition there, but that'll be good for us."
With Whitsell scoring 15 of her 17 points in the first half, the Tigers (5-6) rolled out to a 10-0 start behind an opening 3-pointer by Taylor Barber and three straight buckets, including a three-point play, by Whitsell, who also grabbed five rebounds and three steals on the night.
However, the Pioneers (1-10) settled in behind five straight points from sophomore guard Avrie Schmidt, enabling the hosts to trail just 11-5 after the opening quarter. Schmidt scored 11 first-half points and tallied 17 in all to tie Whitsell for game-high honors.
"We've been struggling with handling pressure, but I thought as the season's gone on, we've gotten better at that," said Alleman coach Megan Delp. "I was proud of the way we battled; the effort was there."
After falling behind by double digits, the Pioneers looked to grab some momentum for the second half with Schmidt sinking a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the second quarter, making it an eight-point game. However, Barber capped a nine-point opening half by hitting a trey at the buzzer to put Sherrard up 27-16 at intermission.
As much as anything, though, Sherrard coach Doug Swanson feels it was his club's efforts on defense that helped pave the way for solid offensive nights by Whitsell, Barber and Sydney Adamson (11 points).
"The biggest thing was that we played with energy and were getting after it," he said. "That's one of the things we've talked about, no resting, especially on the defensive end. We have to play with energy and use it to create offense for us."
Eventually, the Tigers opened up a second-half lead as big as 20 points, taking a 38-20 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Pioneers did battle to within 43-30 with 2:30 left to play but could get no closer as 16 turnovers hampered them offensively.
"Credit to Sherrard for forcing turnovers and taking us out of our offense," said Delp, who got a game-best seven rebounds from Samantha Coleman. "(Handling pressure) is something we'll continue to focus on in practice."