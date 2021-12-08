 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extra time is kind to Monmouth United in overtime defeat of Galva 44-43
0 Comments

Extra time is kind to Monmouth United in overtime defeat of Galva 44-43

  • 0

Extra action was needed before Monmouth United could slip past Galva 44-43 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 8.

Conditioning showed as Monmouth United outscored Galva 44-43 in the final period.

In recent action on December 4, Monmouth United faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Galva took on Kewanee Wethersfield on December 1 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News