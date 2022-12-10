Extra time is kind to Geneseo in defeat of Rock Island Alleman 51-43

The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Geneseo topped Rock Island Alleman 51-43 in OT on December 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman played in a 57-30 game on February 3, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Geneseo faced off against Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman took on Moline on December 3 at Moline High School. For more, click here.
