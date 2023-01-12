 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie-Prophetstown survives taut tilt with Taylor Ridge Rockridge 43-39

Erie-Prophetstown edged Taylor Ridge Rockridge 43-39 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown faced off on February 3, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Wilton and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Durant on January 7 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. Click here for a recap.

