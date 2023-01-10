Erie-Prophetstown rains down on Sterling Newman 41-25

Erie-Prophetstown put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sterling Newman in a 41-25 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Sterling Newman squared off with December 20, 2021 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 5, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.