Erie-Prophetstown can't hang with Kewanee Wethersfield 41-25

Kewanee Wethersfield handed Erie-Prophetstown a tough 41-25 loss on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 12, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Orion on December 21 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. Click here for a recap
