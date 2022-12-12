Erie E/P secures a win over Manlius Bureau Valley 47-37

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Erie E/P prevailed over Manlius Bureau Valley 47-37 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 12.
The last time Erie E/P and Manlius Bureau Valley played in a 44-27 game on January 17, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Erie E/P faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Manlius Bureau Valley took on Galva on December 6 at Galva High School. For a full recap, click here.
