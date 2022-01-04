Eldridge North Scott pockets narrow victory over Central DeWitt 55-50

Eldridge North Scott wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-50 victory over Central DeWitt at Eldridge North Scott High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's shooting moved to a 21-18 lead over Central DeWitt at the intermission.
In recent action on December 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Muscatine on December 21 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.