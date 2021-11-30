Eldridge North Scott nips Davenport North in scare 46-44

Eldridge North Scott found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 46-44 on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Davenport North started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's shooting darted to a 29-17 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.
The Lancers' leg-up showed as they carried a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.