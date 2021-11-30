 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eldridge North Scott nips Davenport North in scare 46-44
0 Comments

Eldridge North Scott nips Davenport North in scare 46-44

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 46-44 on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Davenport North started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's shooting darted to a 29-17 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.

The Lancers' leg-up showed as they carried a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocky girls claim own tourney title
Basketball

Rocky girls claim own tourney title

  • Updated

The Rocky girls were definitely ready for prime time on Saturday night, playing their best basketball of the season to date in storming past the Decatur MacArthur Lady Generals in the championship game of their own tournament, 72-52.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News