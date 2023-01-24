Eldridge North Scott claims close encounter of the winning kind over Central DeWitt 73-67

Mighty close, mighty fine, Eldridge North Scott wore a victory shine after clipping Central DeWitt 73-67 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott squared off with February 8, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport West and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on January 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.