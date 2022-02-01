Eldridge North Scott casts spell on Davenport Central 52-46

Eldridge North Scott posted a tight 52-46 win over Davenport Central at Eldridge North Scott High on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Burlington on January 17 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
