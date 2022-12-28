 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Paso-Gridley dims lights on Port Byron Riverdale 51-25

El Paso-Gridley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Port Byron Riverdale 51-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley a 11-4 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Titans opened a modest 25-11 gap over the Rams at halftime.

El Paso-Gridley roared to a 36-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on December 15, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Polo in a basketball game.

