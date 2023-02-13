East Moline United Township had its hands full but finally brushed off Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-41 in Illinois girls basketball on February 13.

Bradley-Bourbonnais started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

The Boilermakers took a 30-27 lead over the Panthers heading to the intermission locker room.

East Moline United Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Boilermakers 12-7 in the fourth quarter.

