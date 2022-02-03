East Moline United Township knocks out victory on Quincy 61-43

East Moline United Township notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Quincy 61-43 at Quincy High on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Quincy faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on January 29 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap
The Panthers opened a meager 35-22 gap over the Blue Devils at the half.
East Moline United Township enjoyed a giant margin over Quincy with a 50-34 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
