ROCK ISLAND — Friday's action in the Alleman Thanksgiving Shootout at Don Morris Gym featured a trio of mostly one-sided contests, due in large part to turnovers and early-season setbacks in execution. Alleman and United Township both lost afternoon games and hope to bounce back later in the busy weekend.
Riverdale began the afternoon with a 49-32 win over East Dubuque behind 16 points from Molly Sharp and 12 points from Lauren Lodico. The Rams (2-0) hit eight triples in the victory.
Alleman fell 51-19 to Knoxville and Galena topped UT 67-49.
Galena 67, United Township 49: Preventing an 18-3 third-quarter run by Galena would have helped, but the Panthers also could not overcome turnovers throughout the game.
Galena’s offense was constantly pushing the ball as UT had 26 turnovers.
“You can’t take care of the basketball, you can’t finish layups, you’re not going to win ball games. Period,” UT coach Carie Walker said, “regardless of who you’re playing.”
The Panthers (1-3) trailed just 32-25 at halftime before a 1-of-6 shooting performance in the third quarter. UT missed a number of second-chance shots under the basket as well.
Jasmine Bell shot eight-for-10 at the line and led UT with 16 points to go with eight rebounds; Janeah Bell had nine points and eight rebounds for the Panthers.
Walker said cleaning up the turnovers would go a long way in the team’s potential success this season.
“We try to keep up the tempo, but a lot of the turnovers weren’t even forced turnovers,” Walker said. “Until we get that fixed, it could be a long road. If we do, I think the team will be fine.”
Jade Hunter had six points and eight rebounds for UT and Madison Gordon had 10 points off the bench.
Sami Wasmund led Galena (4-1) with 18 points and sits six away from 1,000 in her career. Mackenzie Muehleip had 17 points and Corina Noble (5-of-8 3s) had 15 points for the Pirates.
Knoxville 51, Alleman 19: The Pioneers are a young team looking to find their identity. Coach Megan Delp was looking for attitude and effort in the first half, and the team did a better job of that in the second half, though the contest finished with a running clock as Alleman (0-3) trailed by 30 late in the third quarter.
The Pioneers trailed 30-10 at halftime and tallied 20 turnovers for the game. Averi Rangel, Avrie Schmidt and Caroline Adam each scored four points for Alleman. The team looked down at times in the first half after missed shots and giveaways, but Delp said the team responded better following halftime.
“They want success so bad, we all do,” she said. “But that starts with every possession, executing on offense, communicating on defense, and being in the right spots.”
Delp said the Pirates (4-1) exposed her team’s suspect defense as a unit. Senior Cassidy Grady hit five of her 11 shots from deep and finished with 19 points. Her classmate Breena Shreeves matched that with 19 of her own and two triples.
“They’re really well coached,” Delp said. “They play really well together and they’re good shooters.”
Delp simply said it’s a new day with another chance to improve.
“We’re young. Really young,” said Delp of her team, which has only one senior and starts two sophomores. “We have to just continue to embrace the process, like I told them, and just get a little better every game.”