ERIE — Although the Erie-Prophetstown girls basketball team is without a senior, it features four three-sport athletes and four with academic honors in the junior class.
Returning just one starter from last year’s Three Rivers East Division championship team figures to be an uphill challenge for coach Julie Schroeder-Ranz, but she’s optimistic for growth within the roster of the second-year co-op.
Five juniors bring together backgrounds in volleyball, track and field and softball. Baylee Anderson was recently selected as a second-team All-TRAC setter in volleyball. E-P’s only returning starter, Makenzie Glassburn, was selected honorable mention in softball last season.
Anderson, Glassburn, Kara Schipper and Ella Heyvaert are all three-sport athletes and National Honor Society members, something the experienced coach hopes will benefit the team, along with its ability to run the floor and execute collectively.
“They’re really good kids and know the expectations of the program, and they’re doing a good job leading our group,” Schroeder-Ranz said. “The attitude and effort has been phenomenal. We know our inexperience is going to show its ugly head, but we’re trying to find a way to have fun as we’re learning as well.”
Picking up new concepts and learning to play more effectively shouldn’t be a problem for a group led by four girls who produce on the field and in the classroom.
“It allows us to do a lot of different things on the court because they are smart kids,” Schroeder-Ranz said. “And obviously if you belong to NHS, you’ve worked really hard to get to that point. And so I feel like that carries over onto the basketball court as well.”
Having multi-sport athletes with an ability to be versatile will also be key for E-P. The coach hopes her post players can play outside as well as inside.
“We want to play to our strengths, and that’s definitely their athleticism,” Schroeder-Ranz said. “We have some guards that can post up and we have some posts that can handle the ball. So we want to try and use that to our advantage.”
Anderson stepped into a starting role late last year. The E-P coach hopes Anderson and Glassburn can continue to expand their production and leadership. Schipper also has some varsity experience.
The junior group makes for what is hopefully a solid core for the future.
"Our attitude and our effort, it all leads into our own culture," said Schroeder-Ranz, "and that's been exceptional so far."