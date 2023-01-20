Dyersville Beckman survives taut tilt with Goose Lake Northeast 50-46

Dyersville Beckman topped Goose Lake Northeast 50-46 in a tough tilt at Dyersville Beckman on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 12, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Monticello. For results, click here.
