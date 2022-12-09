Dyersville Beckman imposes its will on Camanche 63-24

Dyersville Beckman raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-24 win over Camanche in Iowa girls basketball on December 9.

Dyersville Beckman drew first blood by forging a 12-3 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.

The Trailblazers fought to a 24-11 half margin at the Storm's expense.

Dyersville Beckman jumped to a 46-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trailblazers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-7 stretch over the final quarter.

