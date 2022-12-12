 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Dubuque Senior wins tense tussle with Eldridge North Scott 55-49

  • 0

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dubuque Senior had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Eldridge North Scott 55-49 on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Dubuque Senior and Eldridge North Scott played in a 56-44 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 2, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Davenport North in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News