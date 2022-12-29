Down but not out: Winnebago beats back Annawan 64-49

Winnebago stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 64-49 win over Annawan during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Annawan, as it began with a 20-9 edge over Winnebago through the end of the first quarter.

The Braves took a 30-29 lead over the Indians heading to the half locker room.

Winnebago broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-40 lead over Annawan.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.