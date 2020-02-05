Dillie providing the glue for Wildcats

Paul Rucker calls Camry Dillie a "glue person" on the Davenport North Wildcats.
On the court or off it, Dillie is usually found doing the little things to help the team be successful.
That was perhaps never more evident than in North's 57-55 double overtime win over Muscatine Tuesday night. After two North turnovers and with the Wildcats leading by one, Dillie ripped a rebound out of the hands of Muscatine's Madi Petersen, then made a free throw that forced a last-second 3 that rimmed out.
"The mentality was, we needed the ball, go after the ball," Dillie said. "Just knowing that, if we don't get it, there's a huge chance we could have lost that game. Just knowing my teammates needed me to get that kind of gave me that extra strength to push through and get it."
It's the type of play that only shows up as a steal on the stat sheet, but was perhaps the biggest one of the game.
"That's just a heads-up play that we need the ball, she gets in there, gets her hands on it and does her job, and it's fantastic because that might be the turning point in the game," said Rucker, the North head coach. "As she's maturing, she's blossomed into that selfless leader you are always looking for on your team to solidify and hold things together."
Dillie is enjoying maybe the best stretch of her career. Averaging 9.1 points at the varsity level, Dillie averaged 19.7 points over the last three games, including a career-high 27 points in a win over Pleasant Valley last week, helping the Class 5A No. 10 Wildcats extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
All of that came on the heels of a commitment last week to continue playing basketball at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.
"That took a lot of pressure off my shoulders, just finally knowing where I'm going to go and what I'm going to do after high school," Dillie said. "Its been really refreshing. I felt, the past few seasons that maybe, I haven't been playing as well as maybe I needed to. Being able to step it up and being there for my team when they needed it the most is a breath of fresh air."
A multi-sport athlete growing up, Dillie started playing basketball in second grade and it quickly rose to the forefront.
Once she reached high school, Dillie saw very little time as a freshman but still learned plenty from watching Jacionna Stowers, Jinaya Houston and Paige Bradford, who are currently Nos. 3-5 on the all-time MAC scoring list.
As a sophomore, with Houston and Stowers graduated, Dillie thrived as a strong complement to Bradford, averaging 10.5 points per game as a point guard. But last year, after moving to the wing and feeling more responsibility to carry the Wildcats, Dillie saw her scoring dip to 9.5 points per game and her 3-point percentage fall to 28 percent, down from 35 percent the year prior.
"I think I put a lot of pressure on myself," Dillie said. "I know Coral (her sister) and Paige had just left and Paige was a big scorer for us so I felt like I needed to score when I didn't need to. We had the team, the team was there to score, and we just needed to stay together."
This season, in Rucker's first year, Dillie is regaining her form. She leads the Wildcats with 11.7 points — third in the MAC — and is shooting 31.3 percent from behind the arc. She's also North's best free throw shooter at 75.7 percent and is second in rebounds (70), assists (31) and steals (21).
Dillie feels that is in part because of Rucker's influence.
"He's a very calming person, and he knows I get uptight on myself, a lot, easily. I don't hide it very well," Dillie said. "So he always comes over and says, hey, you're fine, calm down."
While Dillie will continue her career on the hardcourt, she's also been a standout soccer player for the Wildcats. She will enter her senior season this spring with 18 career goals and 11 career assists.
Rucker actually is in the unique position of coaching Dillie this year, then having to coach against her this spring as an assistant with North Scott. He knows the challenge she presents in both sports and is happy to have her on his side, at least for the winter.
"She's always something you've got to gameplan for and think about and hopefully take some things away that she's good at and that's not easily done," Rucker said. "I'm blessed, it's a lot nicer having her on my team than trying to think about how we're going to get through stuff."
Before the spring hits, however, Dillie is focused on getting ready for a pivotal stretch of games.
Following a game Friday against Clinton, North hosts Class 5A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie Saturday, plays Class 3A No. 10 Assumption Tuesday, then travels to face Class 4A No. 1 North Scott in a game that will likely decide the MAC title.
Dillie is ready for the challenge.
"We know what we have to do, we just have to do it to the pristine condition that we can do it," Dillie said. "As long as we play our game, the results should go in our favor."