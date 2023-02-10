Davenport West turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-41 win over Muscatine in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.

The last time Muscatine and Davenport West played in a 61-24 game on December 10, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt . For more, click here. Davenport West took on Davenport North on February 3 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.

