 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport North pours it on Clinton 70-17

  • 0

Davenport North showed it had the juice to douse Clinton in a points barrage during a 70-17 win during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Davenport North and Clinton faced off on February 4, 2022 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Clinton faced off against Davenport West . For more, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on January 24 at Davenport North High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo overwhelms Sterling 45-19

Geneseo showed no mercy to Sterling, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 45-19 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 26.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News