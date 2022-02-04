Davenport North mows down Clinton 64-26

Clinton had no answers as Davenport North roared to a 64-26 victory on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Davenport North's shooting roared to a 35-9 lead over Clinton at the half.
Davenport North stomped on in front of Clinton 59-16 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Clinton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 28 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
