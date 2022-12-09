Davenport North mauls Davenport Assumption in strong effort 65-45

Davenport North earned a convincing 65-45 win over Davenport Assumption during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Assumption faced off on February 8, 2022 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on December 2 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
