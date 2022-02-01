Davenport North imposes its will on Muscatine 50-30

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport North's 50-30 throttling of Muscatine on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Wildcats an 18-4 lead over the Muskies.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport North faced off against Central DeWitt and Muscatine took on Clinton on January 18 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
