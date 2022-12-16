Davenport North dismantles Clinton in convincing manner 83-13

Davenport North rolled past Clinton for a comfortable 83-13 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Davenport North and Clinton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 12 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.