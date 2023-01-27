Davenport North dims lights on Muscatine 68-16

Davenport North raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-16 win over Muscatine on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Davenport North a 21-2 lead over Muscatine.
The Wildcats opened a huge 43-12 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.
Davenport North breathed fire to a 56-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-2 stretch over the final quarter.
The last time Davenport North and Muscatine played in a 50-30 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 20 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
