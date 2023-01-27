Davenport North dims lights on Muscatine 68-16

Davenport North raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-16 win over Muscatine on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Davenport North a 21-2 lead over Muscatine.

The Wildcats opened a huge 43-12 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

Davenport North breathed fire to a 56-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-2 stretch over the final quarter.

