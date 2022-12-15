Davenport North defeats Muscatine in lopsided affair 77-44

Davenport North flexed its muscle and floored Muscatine 77-44 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 15.
Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine squared off with February 1, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on December 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
