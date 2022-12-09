Davenport Central pushes over Davenport West 53-39

Davenport Central pushed past Davenport West for a 53-39 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Davenport Central and Davenport West played in a 62-16 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 2, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on December 1 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
