Davenport Central overpowers Davenport West in thorough beating 62-16

Davenport Central showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Davenport West 62-16 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 4.
The Blue Devils struck in front of the Falcons 22-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense jumped on top to a 55-15 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
