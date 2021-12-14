Davenport Central finds small margin for win in tilt with Bettendorf 48-41

Davenport Central poked just enough holes in Bettendorf's defense to garner a taut 48-41 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Bettendorf faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on December 7 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
Davenport Central made the first move by forging a 16-11 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils moved ahead of the Bulldogs 40-34 as the fourth quarter started.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Bulldogs 8-7 in the final period.
