Davenport Assumption trips Keokuk in tenacious tussle 59-51

Davenport Assumption wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 59-51 victory over Keokuk during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Davenport Assumption's shooting jumped to a 28-25 lead over Keokuk at the intermission.
Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Chiefs 31-26 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.