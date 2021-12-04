 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption trips Keokuk in tenacious tussle 59-51
Davenport Assumption wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 59-51 victory over Keokuk during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Davenport Assumption's shooting jumped to a 28-25 lead over Keokuk at the intermission.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Chiefs 31-26 in the final period.

