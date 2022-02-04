Davenport Assumption trips Eldridge North Scott in tenacious tussle 47-45

A sigh of relief filled the air in Davenport Assumption's locker room after Friday's 47-45 win against Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Lancers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Knights 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-21 advantage over the Knights at the half.
Eldridge North Scott enjoyed a 26-23 lead over Davenport Assumption to start the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.