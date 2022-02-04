Davenport Assumption trips Eldridge North Scott in tenacious tussle 47-45

A sigh of relief filled the air in Davenport Assumption's locker room after Friday's 47-45 win against Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Lancers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Knights 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-21 advantage over the Knights at the half.

Eldridge North Scott enjoyed a 26-23 lead over Davenport Assumption to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.