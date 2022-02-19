 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption rides the rough off Wellman Mid-Prairie 44-32

Davenport Assumption collected a 44-32 victory over Wellman Mid-Prairie in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

In recent action on February 12, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Davenport Assumption took on Donnellson Central Lee on February 12 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Knights opened with a 10-7 advantage over the Golden Hawks through the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption opened a tight 22-16 gap over Wellman Mid-Prairie at the half.

