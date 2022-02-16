Davenport Assumption knocks off West Liberty 39-37

Mighty close, mighty fine, Davenport Assumption wore a victory shine after clipping West Liberty 39-37 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

West Liberty took an 8-6 lead over Davenport Assumption heading to halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and West Liberty locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

Davenport Assumption's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-12 points differential.

