Davenport Assumption knocks off West Liberty 39-37

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Davenport Assumption wore a victory shine after clipping West Liberty 39-37 on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

West Liberty took an 8-6 lead over Davenport Assumption heading to halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and West Liberty locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

Davenport Assumption's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-12 points differential.

Recently on February 9 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

