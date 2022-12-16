Davenport Assumption gives Muscatine the business 72-35

Davenport Assumption controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-35 win against Muscatine in Iowa girls basketball action on December 16.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Muscatine played in a 45-38 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 12 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
