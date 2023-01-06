Davenport Assumption delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bettendorf 51-48

Davenport Assumption poked just enough holes in Bettendorf's defense to garner a taut, 51-48 victory on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption faced off on January 11, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
