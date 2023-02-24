Moline turned in a thorough domination of Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais faced off against East Moline United Township . For more, click here. Moline took on Normal on Feb. 14 at Normal Community High School. For results, click here.

