Kewanee Wethersfield lit up the scoreboard on February 6 to propel past Woodhull AlWood for a 55-25 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6

The last time Woodhull AlWood and Kewanee Wethersfield played in a 48-45 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Woodhull AlWood faced off against Aledo Mercer County . For results, click here. Kewanee Wethersfield took on Annawan on January 23 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. For more, click here.

