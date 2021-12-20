 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Convincing fashion: Erie E/P handles Sterling Newman Central Catholic 47-23
0 Comments

Convincing fashion: Erie E/P handles Sterling Newman Central Catholic 47-23

  • 0

Erie E/P painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Sterling Newman Central Catholic's defense for a 47-23 win during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Recently on December 13 , Erie E/P squared up on Annawan in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News