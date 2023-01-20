Convincing fashion: Bellevue handles Camanche 48-28

Bellevue's river of points eventually washed away Camanche in a 48-28 cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.
Last season, Bellevue and Camanche squared off with February 1, 2022 at Camanche High School last season. For more, click here.
