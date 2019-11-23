ROCK ISLAND — Sam Coleman looks at her Alleman girls' basketball team and says, "We've got a lot of youngins."
When you are the lone senior on the team, that assessment seems to be right on the money.
With four seniors graduating from last season's team and only two other juniors on the roster, it was expected the Pioneers would be very young and inexperienced this winter. Then, two of those players did not come out this year and it grew into a one-senior gang.
"We had a few who didn't come out for one reason or another," Alleman coach Megan Delp said. "We had a couple seniors who I thought would try out and they didn't come out, but I wasn't surprised.
"We have a committed group of six juniors and a couple sophomores who will surprise some people. Sam brings so much as the lone senior. It's a process and a growing period. Is it going to be a challenge, especially in the Western Big 6 Conference? For sure, but we won't quit."
Coleman knew the senior class in basketball was small, but she's not using that as an excuse this season.
"It doesn't upset me," she said. "It would upset me if we had a bunch of players who were not there for the right reason and were not committed. We are all here for the same reasons and we have way more positives than negatives."
Coleman knows she has to step up both her game and her leadership this season. She was a role player last season, but will be counted on for a lot more this year.
"I'm seeing the juniors really stepping up their games and we have grown a really tight bond," she said. "I definitely need to step up a lot in all areas this season. I need to make shots and I need to get my teammates a lot of shots.
"We have good players on this roster. We want to make sure we are working hard and improving. Our mindset is always to get better and continue to have high expectations. We want to play every game trying to give ourselves an opportunity and surprise some people.
Delp is a big fan of Coleman's mindset and her ability to do a lot of things on the court for the Pioneers.
"She starts out as one of the most selfless players and people you'll ever see," Delp said. "She committed to this season and worked so hard in the summer. She is a positive role model for the rest of the team in the way she works. Her game is multi-faceted. She can handle it, she can step out and shoot it and she can go get a rebound. She is showing up to be more aggressive as well."
While her 11 freshmen give her just 22 players in the program, Delp isn't hanging her head. She is just working harder to build with what she has.
"We may have few numbers and we may be undersized or not the most talented, but these girls work hard, do the right things and love to play," she said. "They do what we ask and they understand it is a process."