Coleman Faith Christian rains down on Moline Quad Cities Christian 51-31

Coleman Faith Christian's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Moline Quad Cities Christian 51-31 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 9.
Recently on December 1, Moline Quad Cities Christian squared off with Galesburg Christian in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.