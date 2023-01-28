Close Encounter: Geneseo nips Rock Island 53-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Geneseo nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island 53-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Geneseo and Rock Island faced off on February 18, 2022 at Geneseo High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Geneseo faced off against Lisle Benet and Rock Island took on Wilmette Loyola on January 21 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.