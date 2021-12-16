 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Galesburg nips Rock Island Alleman 46-41
With little to no wiggle room, Galesburg nosed past Rock Island Alleman 46-41 on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 16-15 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Pioneers moved ahead of the Silver Streaks 31-29 to start the fourth quarter.

Galesburg got the better of the final-quarter scoring 17-10 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on December 4, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

