Close Encounter: Galesburg nips Rock Island Alleman 46-41

With little to no wiggle room, Galesburg nosed past Rock Island Alleman 46-41 on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Galesburg made the first move by forging a 16-15 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Pioneers moved ahead of the Silver Streaks 31-29 to start the fourth quarter.
Galesburg got the better of the final-quarter scoring 17-10 to finish the game in style.
