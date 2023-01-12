Close Encounter: Aledo Mercer County nips Galva 58-50

Aledo Mercer County showed its poise to outlast a game Galva squad for a 58-50 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Galva squared off with February 7, 2022 at Galva High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Galva faced off against Princeville and Aledo Mercer County took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 7 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For results, click here.
