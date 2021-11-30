Clinton trips Davenport West in tenacious tussle 41-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Clinton's direction just enough to squeeze past Davenport West 41-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on November 30.
Davenport West authored a promising start, taking advantage of Clinton 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage 19-18 at intermission over the River Kings.
The River Kings put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 23-19 in the last stanza.
Lede AI Sports Desk
