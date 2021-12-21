Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's convoy passes Preston Easton Valley 79-68

Saddled up and ready to go, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep spurred past Preston Easton Valley 79-68 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
The River Hawks took a 37-35 lead over the Irish heading to the half locker room.
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-50 lead over Preston Easton Valley.
In recent action on December 14, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Springville on December 11 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
